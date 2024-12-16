Water Services Companies Owe About UAH 1B In Taxes Ukrvodokanalekologia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian water services companies have accumulated about UAH 1 billion in the value-added tax (VAT) and special tax debts.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Ukrainian Association of Water and Sewerage Enterprises 'Ukrvodokanalekologia' Oleksandr Shkin in response to a question from Ukrinform.

“The tax debts, i.e. those related to the VAT and special taxes, have reached about UAH 1 billion in our enterprises,” Shkin told.

Additionally, water services companies owe about UAH 2 billion under the World loans. Meanwhile, the gross revenues of all water supply and sewerage enterprises are about UAH 35 billion.

According to Shkin, the current tariff rates of water services companies cover only 70% of the cost of services.

A reminder that, on December 10, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed the criteria for heat and water supply companies whose debts can be restructured. In particular, debt restructuring will be available to heat and water supply companies whose infrastructure was destroyed or damaged by the enemy, as well as those situated within the area of active hostilities.

Photo: illustrative