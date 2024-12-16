School Holiday Today: Are Schools Open Today In Delhi, Gurugram, Noida As GRAP 4 Kicks In? Know Here
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Delhi's air pollution worsened to the 'severe' category on Monday, the Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR imposed the strictest Stage 4 curbs under the winter air pollution control panel. As per the guidelines, classes for students in grades VI-IX and XI in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must operate in hybrid mode (physical and online) under Stage 4.
Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.
