Weekly Stocks On Sale: Oracle, Adobe, Bristol-Myers, And Regeneron

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors who review the weekly stock performance will find four on sale.

Oracle dropped by 9.55% to return to its October price. Wall Street, however, is bullish on its cloud growth. Analysts cited accelerated growth in the cloud applications and infrastructure segments. The firm also has a multi-cloud strategy, thanks to its hyperscaler partnerships.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) traded at prices not seen since June 2024. Investors did not like the Creative Suite and PDF software supplier's outlook. Its fiscal 2025 guidance fell below estimates. Adobe does not have catalysts that would achieve revenue acceleration. Still, analysts have a $545 - $645 price target on ADBE stock.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) risks re-testing its $55 support. The firm filed an automatic securities shelf offering. The issuance does not help create value for existing shareholders. Still, the firm increased its dividend by 3.3% to $0.62 a share. The forward yield was 4.4% at a $55.78 closing price.

Regeneron (REGN) touched a 52-week low on Dec. 13 and closed at $731.30. In the third quarter, the firm reported that Eylea generated $392 million in net sales in the U.S. This missed analyst expectations. Exclusivity will end for the drug, so investors worry about its importance to the company's growth.

Regeneron's blockbuster drug is Dupixent, which treats many indications including atopic dermatitis. Expect sales in Eylea to slow while Dupixent sales grow.

