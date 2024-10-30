Bling One Seasons, Bling One Peru, And China’S Debut Showcase The Potential Of Click The Star, A Global Audition Across 32 Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Republic of Korea , Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global K-POP audition Click the Star, organized by K-Pop Click in partnership with the World K-Pop Center, is making waves across 32 countries. The first season, held in Peru, South America, launched in the second half of last year, drawing in 5,000 applicants. The season culminated successfully with the selection of three final members, who now form Bling One Peru.

Currently, the Chinese season has seen tremendous interest, with 250,000 participants joining the local preliminaries. On the 11th, seven members who passed the rigorous Korea Debut Survival process were announced, and they are now preparing for their debut as part of the girl group Bling One. This marks the second global K-POP girl group unit, following the success of Bling One Peru.









Bling One Peru, which debuted earlier, paved the way for South America to emerge as a promising new market for K-POP. As the world's first K-POP girl group composed entirely of South American members, the group attracted significant media attention, not only in Peru but across Central and South America. They have quickly become role models for many aspiring young girls in Latin America.

Asia, home to the largest K-POP fanbase, sees China leading the market, followed by countries like Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, and the Philippines-where new Click the Star seasons are set to take place. Auditions are also planned across other regions, including Central and South America (Mexico and Brazil), Europe (the UK and France), the US, Egypt, South Africa, and CIS countries, ensuring that the Click the Star phenomenon continues to grow globally.

With each new season's debut song releases and the launch of national Bling One groups, the Click the Star project's influence is expected to expand further. This will be bolstered by joint concerts and global tours, which will help grow the Bling One fandom worldwide. Click the Star is designed as a long-term project spanning 32 countries, creating lasting synergy rather than being a one-off initiative.

Beyond selecting members for girl groups, each country's audition will also serve as a platform for K-POP cultural exchanges. Events like random play dances, K-POP exhibitions involving local fans, and performances by local K-POP artists and cover dance teams are expected to enhance national participation. These initiatives will also help establish K-POP educational infrastructures in the respective regions.









Meanwhile, Click the Star China has announced the members of Bling One China-Alina, Casey, Chloe, Katrina, Sandy, Rani, and Zhang Juanling-who are set to make their debut on a Korean music show at the end of November. The anticipation surrounding the transformation of this new girl group is generating great excitement and curiosity. Additionally, special online live broadcasts related to the debut of Bling One and documentary videos produced throughout each season will be available on the global K-POP platform K-Pop Click.

The global audition Click the Star will utilize a blockchain-based voting platform that ensures anonymity, strong encryption, and a multi-signature security system. Fans worldwide can directly vote for their favorite members using KPC, a cryptocurrency issued by K-Pop Click. The voting process is fair and equal, with all votes securely recorded on the blockchain to guarantee transparency. Once selected, Bling One members will make their debut on a Korean K-POP broadcast before continuing their careers in their respective countries. A blockchain-based voting platform will be launched soon.

KPC is a token built on the Polygon mainnet and offers access to premium content through VOD services on the K-Pop Click platform. The platform also provides a virtual space for fans to interact with K-POP artists and fellow fans within a metaverse environment.



