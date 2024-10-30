Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The soft drink and ice market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $446.2 billion in 2023 to $471.23 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as consumer demand for refreshing beverages, the popularity of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), the presence of convenience stores and vending machines, extensive marketing and advertising efforts, and consumer perceptions regarding sugar content.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Soft Drink And Ice Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The soft drink and ice market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $573.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to health-conscious consumer preferences, a rising demand for natural and organic ingredients, an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, the popularity of flavored and functional beverages, and the growth of e-commerce and home delivery services.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Soft Drink And Ice Market?

The rising popularity of energy drinks and sports drinks is anticipated to drive growth in the soft drink and ice market. These beverages are formulated to provide energy and hydration for individuals participating in physical activities. The increasing demand for energy and sports drinks has resulted in higher consumption of soft drinks and ice, as consumers frequently use them as mixers or enjoy them alongside their favorite soft drinks, positively influencing the market.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Soft Drink And Ice Market's Growth?

Key players in the soft drink and ice market include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., Red Bull GmbH, Nestle S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone S.A., Suntory Holdings Limited, Hamoud Boualem, National Beverage Corp., Seaman's Beverages, Hawaiian Punch, Hires Root Beer, IBC Root Beer, Orangina, RC Cola, Ricqlès, Jones Soda, Keurig Dr Pepper, Niagara Bottling LLC, Novamex, Pascual Boing, Primo Water Corporation, Reed's, A.G. Barr plc, Drinko, Murree Brewery, Bickford's Australia Pty. Ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Soft Drink And Ice Market Size?

Key players in the soft drink and ice market are concentrating on product innovations, such as Campa Cola, to leverage the nostalgia factor and diversify their beverage offerings. Campa Cola is a well-known soft drink brand in India, recognized for its distinctive flavor and memorable advertising campaigns.

How Is The Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Soft Drinks, Ice

2) By Category: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Soft Drink And Ice Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Soft Drink And Ice Market?

Soft drink is a non-alcoholic water-based beverage that is carbonated or artificially carbonated using sugar, fruit juice, artificial sweetener, and others. Ice is a solid form of frozen water.

The Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into soft drink and ice market size, soft drink and ice market drivers and trends, soft drink and ice competitors' revenues, and soft drink and ice market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

