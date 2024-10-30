Reports from Hebrew media highlights substantial property damage resulting from approximately 30 rockets launched from Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, reports from Hebrew highlighted substantial property damage resulting from approximately 30 rockets launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee region. This surge in violence coincided with ongoing Israeli military operations targeting various towns in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.



According to the Lebanese of Health, an Israeli on the town of Sarafand, situated near Sidon in southern Lebanon, led to the deaths of at least 10 people. The Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that this assault resulted in 10 fatalities and 21 injuries, with ongoing efforts to clear debris and evaluate the situation on the ground.



Earlier coverage by Al Jazeera indicated that Israeli strikes were concentrated on the town of Deir al-Zahrani and the surrounding elevated areas near Sajd. Additionally, Israeli forces launched operations in the vicinity of Kafr Dunin, Tibnin, Zibqin, Khiam, and Shebaa, with targeted assaults also reported around the town of Shihin in the Tyre district.



The escalating violence has taken a heavy toll on the civilian population. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported five fatalities and 33 injuries from an attack in the Saida neighborhood. Moreover, authorities disclosed that 63 individuals, including women and children, were killed in extensive Israeli strikes across various locations in the Baalbek district of the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in eastern Lebanon.



Since October 1, 2023, the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 2,792 martyrs, alongside 12,772 injuries reported. In just the past 24 hours, the number of casualties has increased by 82, with 180 additional injuries, underscoring the alarming escalation of the conflict.



As tensions continue to mount, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon deepens, raising urgent concerns for the safety and well-being of civilians who are increasingly caught in the crossfire. The international community remains attentive as events unfold in this increasingly unstable region, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention and support.

