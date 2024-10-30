Consumers To Spend More This Holiday Season, Choose Convenient Options, And Offer Meatless Alternatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grocery shoppers will spend 6.3% more this season, with omnichannel shoppers leading the way.

- Charles Kaplan, CPO, Wynshop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Incisiv, a next-generation insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, today released Grocery Doppio 's November 2024 Market Pulse report,“Shopper Holiday Outlook: Convenience, Indulgence, & Dietary Diversity.”

This month's survey asked 1,237 digital grocery shoppers and 119 grocery executives to weigh in on their expectations for November and December grocery shopping. Report highlights include:

Holiday spending will be robust:

. A blend of consumer confidence and practical adjustment will result in a 6.3% overall increase in spending compared to the same period in 2023.

. 28% of shoppers intend to spend more on groceries this holiday season than they did last year.

Omnichannel shoppers lead the way in spending:

. 36% of omnichannel shoppers plan to increase their spending, as compared with just 15% of“online only” shoppers and 28% of“store only” shoppers.

Digital ordering and curbside pickup will increase:

. 77% of shoppers plan to use digital channels for at least some of their holiday shopping.

. 61% of shoppers intend to use curbside pickup more this year than last year.

American tables will feature more dietary diversity this season:

. There will be a 23% increase in festive meals that account for various dietary preferences, including health-conscious choices by GLP-1 users.

. 36% more meals will include at least one meatless main dish.

Beverages and gourmet/specialty foods will receive the largest bump in sales:

. 7.3% of consumers will buy more beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while 7.1% will purchase more gourmet/specialty items this holiday season, reflecting shoppers' desire for both indulgence and ease of preparation.

"A combination of inflation, larger family gatherings, and the relief of the election being over will create a pendulum effect after a year of restraint, contributing to higher spending this holiday season," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer at Incisiv and Grocery Doppio. "Grocers can capitalize on consumers' desire for ease and indulgence by promoting high-end beverages, non-meat options, and gourmet items that make holiday meal preparation convenient yet memorable."

“Omnichannel shoppers continue to drive sales more than any other grocery customer vertical," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Product Officer of Wynshop. "The ability to offer a blend of in-store, delivery, and curbside pickup options will be key to grocers' success this holiday season."

Grocery Doppio's monthly Market Pulse reports are among the many resources available on Grocery Doppio, a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth. Grocery Doppio brings together research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, and industry expert perspectives to help identify improvement opportunities for grocery retailers.

Download Grocery Doppio's November 2024 Market Pulse:

“Shopper Holiday Outlook: Convenience, Indulgence, & Dietary Diversity”

