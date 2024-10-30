Survey reveals around 50 percent of voters in US skeptical over American democracy

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by The New York Times reveals that nearly half of voters in US express skepticism about the government's ability to serve the common good, with 45 percent feeling that it fails to represent their interests. This survey, which polled 2,516 likely voters nationwide from October 20 to 23, indicates a significant level of discontent among the electorate. Additionally, 62 percent of respondents believe that the primarily serves its own interests and those of elites rather than the needs of ordinary citizens.



This widespread frustration is compounded by various factors, including economic challenges, partisan divides, and unresolved social issues, which collectively undermine confidence in the nearly 250-year-old democratic system. The survey highlights a pronounced partisan divide, revealing that 60 percent of voters attribute the worsening of these issues to former President Donald Trump, while 37 percent blame Vice President Kamala Harris. This indicates a deepening rift in political perspectives, with many voters perceiving a failure of leadership across the political spectrum.



Retired farmer Randal Parr expressed a common sentiment, stating that "the Washington elite control everything, and the will of the people has been ignored." This statement encapsulates the frustration felt by many voters who believe that their voices are not being heard in the corridors of power. Others, like temporary worker Sarah Washington, voiced their concerns about government inaction on pressing issues, particularly gun violence, highlighting the repetitive nature of school shootings and the lack of meaningful change despite ongoing discussions.



The survey results also reveal a concerning outlook among voters, with roughly one-third fearing that America's problems are so severe that the nation could fail. Furthermore, 58 percent believe that the financial and political systems in place require significant reforms or even a complete overhaul. These findings underscore a growing discontent with the status quo and a desire for substantial changes to address the pressing challenges facing the country.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108832870