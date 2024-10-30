CNC Controller Market To Reach USD 10.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CNC Controller size is expected to register 5.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by advancements in cnc software which enhance machine capabilities.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNC Controller was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 10.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

These controllers offer precision, efficiency, and flexibility in processes for enabling faster production cycles and enhanced product quality. For instance, in April 2024, Mitsubishi Electric India launched M80LA model of CNC with technologically advanced solutions to assist efficient and smart manufacturing in the country.

Request for a sample of this research report @









As industries continue to prioritize automation and digitalization to improve productivity and reduce labor costs, the demand for advanced CNC controllers equipped with features, such as real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and integration with IoT (Internet of Things) platforms is on the rise.

Technological advancements in CNC controller hardware and software will also influence the market growth. These include the development of multi-axis control systems, improved machine interfaces, and software upgrades to enhance user interface capabilities and programming flexibility. The shift towards smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives is also helping in encouraging manufacturers to invest in CNC controllers to support interconnected systems and data-driven decision-making processes.

The industry is segmented into component, machine type, axis, end user, sales channel, and region.

Based on component, the CNC controller market size from the software segment is slated to witness significant growth rate during 2024-2032 due to its crucial role in enhancing machine efficiency, precision, and functionality. CNC controllers rely on sophisticated software solutions to translate CAD (computer-aided design) models into machine tool instructions for enabling complex machining operations with high accuracy and repeatability.

With respect to end user, the CNC controller market from the medical devices segment will grow at notable CAGR through 2032 due to stringent quality standards, precision requirements, and the increasing complexity of medical device components. CNC controllers help in manufacturing medical devices, such as implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic equipment with high accuracy and consistency.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America CNC controller market is expected to expand at modest rate over 2024-2032. This is attributed to the strong presence of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, which heavily rely on CNC technology for precision machining and manufacturing of complex components. These industries prioritize efficiency, productivity, and innovation, further pushing the demand for advanced features like multi-axis control, high-speed machining capabilities, and seamless integration with CAD/CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) systems) across the region.

CNC Controller Market Players

Companies including Bosch Rexroth AG, DMG MORI, Fanuc Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG are some firms working in CNC controller industry.

The CNC controller market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2018 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Component



Hardware

Software Services

Market, By Machine Type



Machine Center Turning Center

Market, By Axis



Two-axis

Three-axis

Four-axis

Five-axis Multi-axis

Market, By End-user



Aerospace

Automotive

Metals & Mining

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical Devices Others

Market, By Sales Channel



Online Offline

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...