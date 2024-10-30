URU says Uganda to play in 2024 Women's Rugby Africa 7s tournament

(MENAFN) The Uganda Union (URU) has officially announced that the women's national rugby team will compete in the upcoming 2024 Women's Rugby Africa 7s tournament. URU President Godwin Kayangwe shared with Xinhua on Wednesday that while the team is still facing challenges in securing adequate funding, they are committed to participating in the competition.



Originally, the was set to take place over two rounds, scheduled for October 26-27 and November 2-3 in Tunisia. However, due to Tunisia's withdrawal from hosting the event, Ghana has stepped in to take over, and the tournament will now be held in a single round format from November 9-10 in the capital city of Accra.



In the tournament, Uganda has been placed in Pool C, where they will compete against teams from Zambia, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire. Meanwhile, the defending champions, South Africa, will be in Pool A alongside Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso. Pool B consists of Kenya, Madagascar, Ghana, and Mauritius, creating an exciting mix of teams and competitive matchups.



The participation of the Ugandan women's team in this tournament is significant not only for the athletes involved but also for the growth and visibility of women's rugby in Uganda. As they prepare for the competition, the team aims to showcase their talent and determination on the continental stage, despite the ongoing fundraising challenges they face.

