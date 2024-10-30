Shahid Afridi Visits Khyber District, Emphasizes Unity And Development In Tribal Areas

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) KHYBER DISTRICT: Former Pakistan captain and renowned all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi visited Khyber District, meeting with tribal leaders, including Malik Darya Khan Afridi and other elders, at Malik Nasir Koki Khel's Hujra in Jamrud. The tribal leaders expressed pride in Afridi, calling him a symbol of national pride and a true representative of the Afridi tribes.

During his visit, Afridi addressed his absence from a recent Pashtun National Jirga, explaining he was in the United States due to personal commitments: "Jirgas are an enduring part of our culture. We are united in our commitment to Pashtun rights. While I stand with the community in its rightful demands, peace remains the utmost priority."

Afridi praised ongoing efforts to rehabilitate displaced individuals in the Tirah Valley, commending local leaders' role in supporting the initiative: "We can manage our own affairs without outside interference. I am dedicated to improving healthcare and education in the area, having established a school in Tirah. There are countless challenges here, but through unity, dialogue, and gatherings, we will find solutions and meet our legitimate needs. We will also work to enhance sports activities in the region."

Afridi further pledged to support Khyber District, assuring residents of his commitment to advocating for their rights with provincial and federal governments. Concluding his visit, Afridi inaugurated a local cricket tournament in Jamrud, engaging with the local community and fans.