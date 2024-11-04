Waqf Row: K'taka On Brink Of Farmers' Revolt, Says Ex-CM Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 4 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned the over the Waqf controversy that those who seize farmers' land will not be able to stay in power as the state is on the brink of witnessing another Naragund-like rebellion.

He was addressing a huge protest rally organised by the Shiggaon BJP Mandal to condemn the notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board here.

He stressed, "The need of the hour is that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must immediately revoke the Waqf notification."

"The survey number 417 in our Shiggaon taluk has been granted permission by the Slum Board for hundreds of poor people to build houses. Now, it has been claimed as Waqf property. This has created a situation where the poor in Shiggaon are left homeless," BJP leader Bommai said.

"When we attempted to establish a 220 KV power station in Shiggaon, it was claimed as Waqf property and the matter was taken to court. We fought and won that battle, and the power station was constructed," he added.

"Similarly, obstacles were raised when we (BJP government) planned to install a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who fought the British, but we overcame them and completed the installation. They (Congress) opposed the installation of a statue of freedom struggle martyr Sangolli Rayanna as well, but I will ensure its installation in a few days," BJP leader Bommai assured.

The former Chief Minister also said that 19 acres near the Tadas Lambani Tanda were being claimed as Waqf property.

He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not only withdraw the notices given to farmers but must also revoke the Waqf gazette notification.

Siddaramaiah should recommend to the Central government to annul the Waqf Act, Bommai said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already working in this direction.

The former Chief Minister also said that farmers from Shiggaon and Savanur should bring the notices they received from the Waqf Board to his office and assured them that he would fight on their behalf in court.

"I will not let an inch of your (farmers') land be taken. Leave the responsibility of your land to me, and I will protect it," Bommai added.

He emphasised that the ongoing by-election was not just a contest between the BJP and Congress, but a fight against "land jihad" conducted by Congress.

"There must be harmony in this (Shiggaon) Assembly constituency. Women should be able to attend schools and colleges safely, and police atrocities must end. For that reason, BJP should be victorious in this election to teach them (Congress) a lesson," he said.

The former Chief Minister added: "Youths are being taken to police stations. They will not let the Kadakol incident be brushed aside."

He also pledged to continue fighting for farmers' land and rights.

The protest rally was attended by former Ministers C.T. Ravi, Raju Gowda, C.C. Patil, former MP Pratap Simha, and former MLAs P. Rajeev and Dattatreya Patil Revoor.

The revolt of farmers from Nargund and Navalgund in 1980 was staged against the then Congress government led by late R. Gundu Rao opposing the collection of a betterment levy of Rs 1,500 per acre from the Malaprabha Command area.

This uprising, commonly known as Nargund Bandaya, not only led to the beginning of the farmers' movement in the state but also ended the Congress rule in the region.

Following the violence in the region due to rebellion for the first time in Karnataka, a non-Congress government was formed.