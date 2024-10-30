Bookfab Audiobook Creator Hits The Market Unlock The Power Of Transforming Texts To Speech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DVDFab has launched BookFab AudioBook Creator, a versatile tool that offers a powerful text-to-speech feature, delivering high-quality, lifelike audio.

HONG KONG S.A.R, CHINA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BookFab AudioBook Creator is a robust AI voice generator known for producing high-quality, lifelike content. With a wide selection of voices and extensive customization options, users have complete control over their projects. Whether for teaching, podcasting, or article narration, it offers features to enhance content across various fields. Best of all, you can tailor the voice to suit your specific needs.Key Features and Highlights of AudioBook CreatorBookFab AudioBook Creator [日本語: BookFab AudioBook 作成 ] offers a range of powerful features that enhance audio content creation. From lifelike voice options to extensive customization, it empowers users to produce high-quality audio tailored to their specific needs.-High-Quality AI Text to SpeechBookFab AudioBook Creator provides powerful text-to-speech capabilities that produce high-quality, lifelike audio. With diverse voices and unlimited downloads, it's perfect for authors, content creators, and educators, allowing customization for audiobooks, podcasts, and more.-Wide Selection of VoicesBookFab AudioBook Creator offers a wide range of voices for both English and Japanese, featuring 20 unique male and female options in each language. You can audition with each voice to find the perfect fit for your narrative. Plus, voice cloning will be available in a future update.-Personalized Voices with Adjustable ParametersBookFab AudioBook Generator offers full audio customization with adjustable prosody, expressivity, and silence settings. You control the speed, loudness, and more, allowing you to create the perfect audiobook-whether you prefer a calming pace or a lively, expressive reading.-Pronunciation Correction with Alias and Reading RulesBookFab AudioBook Creator features advanced pronunciation correction settings for accurate audio output. It uses aliases to modify the pronunciation of selected words, making it ideal for handling abbreviations or adapting to different languages. Additionally, the text-to-speech converter supports customized reading rules to meet your specific needs.-Synchronous Highlighting and Automatic ScrollingBookFab AudioBook Creator provides an interactive experience with real-time text highlighting. As the audio plays, the current sentence is highlighted and the text scrolls automatically. You can also customize playback by selecting specific sentences to start from, making it easy to follow along.-Flexible Text Input and Audio OutputWith versatile input and output options, you can easily paste text or import TXT files for conversion. BookFab AudioBook Creator supports multiple audio formats, including MP3 and OPUS, ensuring compatibility with various devices and platforms.About DVDFabFounded in 2003, DVDFab is a leading global provider of multimedia processing software that enhances the user experience. Focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, it offers robust solutions for DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and BDAV files, with tools for ripping, converting, and authoring. BookFab is a new product from DVDFab, signifying another major advancement in the company's AI innovations. DVDFab is known for its advanced technology and reliable performance, making it a trusted choice for multimedia enthusiasts and professionals.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN:FR:DE:JP:CN:For customer service, please visit: contact .

