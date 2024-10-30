Careem launches beach delivery for food, snacks and more across UAE beaches

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - October 30, 2024: Careem adds another game-changing service to the Everything App with ‘Careem Beach’, the simplest way to order food, snacks and more to beaches in the UAE.



Launching in 2025, Careem Beach makes it easier than ever for Careem Captains to find specific spots along the beach using GPS-enabled umbrellas available at designated stations near popular beach entrances in the UAE.



The umbrellas are unlocked by scanning a QR code through the Careem app. Careem users can place orders for food, snacks and more without leaving their shaded spot on the beach. At the end of your beach day, you simply return the umbrella back to the station.



Tom Sword, Senior Director of Brand and Creative at Careem, commented: "The UAE’s beautiful beaches are loved by millions of residents and tourists. But it’s not always easy to order what you need to your location as landmarks are hard to spot across miles of beach and GPS by the water can be spotty - and this can lead to delays or even spoiled food. Careem Beach brings convenience directly to our customers wherever they are on the beach.”



Glaucco Martines, Creative Director at Careem, commented: “This idea was born out of a real necessity. Beachgoers today have limited options when it comes to food and drinks: they either bring their own snacks, which requires preparing and carrying them back and forth, or they must find a nearby place - meaning they have to get dressed, walk over, order, wait, and walk back. There’s a clear lack of convenience in the beach experience. That’s where Careem Beach comes in.”



By combining location tracking with its established delivery infrastructure, Careem Beach offers customers a hassle-free way to enjoy food and snacks while at the beach.



The service will be available at several popular beaches in the UAE, with plans to expand across more locations in the UAE by 2025.







