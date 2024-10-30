FM Met With Leadership Of International Civil Aviation Organization In Canada
10/30/2024 5:13:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the leadership of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Canada.
According to Ukrinform, Sybiha wrote about this on his page on the social Network X .
“Began my visit to Canada by meeting with ICAO leadership, in particular with President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar. Informed about the consequences of Russian aggression, including for civil aviation ,” Sybiha said.
According to him, the meeting also discussed the“existing partnership.”“Ukrainian An-225 Mriya model represents our hope for a better future,” the minister added.
As a reminder, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula,“Release of Prisoners and Deportees,” will begin in Montreal today.
As Ukrinform reported, during the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and South Africa, Andriy Sybiha and Ronald Lamola, discussed food security, shipping, and the Peace Formula.
Photo: Andrii Sybiha / social network X
