L’ORÉAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A 1.25 BILLION EURO DUAL TRANCHE BOND

L'ORÉAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A 1.25 BILLION EURO DUAL TRANCHE

Clichy, 29 October 2024 – L'Oréal today announces that it has successfully priced a public bond offering for an aggregate nominal amount of €1.25 billion.

The offering is composed of two tranches:

- A €750 million 3-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 2.50 % p.a.

- A €500 million 7-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 2.875 % p.a.

The net proceeds of the bonds will be used by the Issuer for general corporate purposes, including to refinance in part the acquisition of Galderma stake.

The bonds, which are rated AA (Stable) by S&P and Aa1 (Stable) by Moody's, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris from the settlement date, which is scheduled to be 6 November 2024.

BNP Paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank are acting as Global Coordinators. BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, and J.P. Morgan are acting as Active Joint Bookrunners.

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse. More information on

