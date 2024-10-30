Civil Aviation Authority Hosts 16Th Meeting Of GCC Meteorology And Climate Standing Committee
Doha: The Civil Aviation Authority hosted yesterday the 16th meeting of the GCC Meteorology and Climate Standing Committee, which will continue until today, Wednesday, with the participation of heads and officials of meteorological facilities from the GCC countries.
The Qatari side was chaired by Director of the Meteorology Department at the Civil Aviation Authority Abdullah Al Mannai.
The meeting's agenda included discussing several topics, such as the GCC Supreme Councils decision regarding the Middle East Green Initiative, and the strategic plan for cooperation and joint work in the field of meteorology and climate.
The participants also discussed the development of international cooperation between the GCC Secretariat and the World Meteorological Organization, along with reviewing the terms of the memorandum of understanding between the Secretariat and the Meteorological Department of the Peoples Republic of China, and enhancing cooperation with countries in the field of meteorology and climate.
