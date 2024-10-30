Top Brands Use BIG's Buddy Platform To Help Reduce Campaign Emissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Green, CEO BigAdsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BigAds' Buddy Decarbonise platform has reduced CO2 emissions on average by more than 37%.By partnering with digital carbon measurement company Scope3, the Buddy platform allows advertisers to remove high-emitting publishers and reduce ad weight.Many campaigns have far exceeded the 37% reduction, with one recent ad deal eliminating 62% of carbon emissions. Some of the country's biggest brands, including Vodafone, now use the platform to help reduce CO2 from their digital advertising. The total savings is the equivalent of charging an iPhone 3 million times.Ian Lilley, Head of Sustainability at TPG Telecom, said:“BigAds' commitment to developing energy efficient advertising solutions is excellent for the digital advertising industry. It's exciting to see companies focusing on innovative solutions to enable advertisers to reduce their carbon footprint.”Said BigAds CEO David Green:“We're thrilled that our partners use the platform repeatedly and get such good results.“Digital advertising has been shown to be responsible for a large part of the internet's emissions, which account for 4% of global CO2 emissions. Numerous servers fire up every time an ad space on a webpage becomes available, so using Buddy will help reduce the number of ad calls and ultimately the amount of CO2 being produced.”In spite of the reduction in carbon emissions, companies are still seeing great results with high viewability and click-through rates, thanks to other optimizing tools available in the platform, including Attention and Contextual targeting – both powered by Buddy's AI algorithm.Added Green:“Decarbonising is an important part of what we do, but the platform is also driving innovation to help advertisers find the right publishers so they can get the exact amount of Attention required for their brand. Our smart AI modelling makes sure this happens accurately and in the moment.”BigAds is an Australian company that focuses on the APAC market.

