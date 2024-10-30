20th ANR Award Celebrates a Century of Cinematic Legacy; Megastar Chiranjeevi Conferred the Prestigious Award for 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Bengaluru, October 29, 2024: The 20th ANR Award 2024 marked a momentous occasion, taking place during the centenary celebrations of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, fondly known as ANR. The grand event, held at the iconic Annapurna Studios founded in 1975 by ANR, was a glittering tribute to the cinematic legacy of the doyen of Telugu cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious ANR Award for his lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan was the guest of honour and presented the award to Dr. Konidela Chiranjeevi.



The award ceremony was a blend of nostalgia and entertainment as celebrities from Telugu cinema and television came together to remember ANR and pay their respects to his memory. Hosted by the effervescent Suma Kanakala, actor and television personality, the star-studded evening was a night to remember.



The celebration of ANR’s legacy began with a soulful musical tribute led by the Academy Award-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, setting the tone for the evening to follow. A selection of songs from ANR’s films took the guests on a musical journey through ANR’s life.



A touching visual tribute to his life, career, and immeasurable impact on the Telugu film industry followed. The institutions created by ANR, Annapurna Studios and Annapurna College, continue to create content that touches the audience’s hearts even today, nurturing talent in line with ANR’s eternal vision.



The high point of the evening was the ANR Award presentation that started with an AV dedicated to Megastar Chiranjeevi. The audience burst into spontaneous applause as they were taken on a visual journey through his most iconic roles, social contributions, and the accolades he has amassed over his illustrious career.



Nagarjuna Akkineni, ANR’s son and a celebrated actor in his own right, welcomed the guests. He spoke from his heart, “ANR is a concept, a concept that represents humanity, diversity, empowerment and all this while having utmost respect for family, friends and most of all CINEMA”. Celebrating my father's centenary is a deeply emotional and proud moment for me. ANR garu was more than a legendary film personality; he was a pioneer who transformed the Telugu film industry with his vision and passion. His commitment to cinema has set a benchmark for all of us. Honouring Chiranjeevi garu with the ANR Award in this special year is a tribute to the enduring legacy my father left behind. Today, we not only honour this legacy but also celebrate the achievements of a man who embodies the spirit of dedication and excellence that my father stood for. The ANR Awards are a tribute to honor great personalities and an attempt to thank them for setting an example for future generations. Today, I am delighted to welcome two such personalities, the ABC [A: Amitabh Bachchan ji and C: Chiranjeevi garu] of Indian Cinema. It is an absolute honor to have both of them here once again for this award ceremony. It brings me great joy that the prestigious ANR Award is being presented to Chiranjeevi Garu by Amitabh Bachchan Ji today. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both of them."



The guests applauded as Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi walked onto the stage. The applause stopped when Amitabh Bachchan spoke. The legendary star said, "It is my absolute honour to be here celebrating the legacy of ANR garu and to present this award to my dear friend Chiranjeevi. I have said it before and I will say it again – he is the King of Cinema in India. His passion for the medium and his relentless pursuit of excellence have inspired generations. He is a true megastar, not just in title but in heart and spirit. I am deeply grateful to the ANR Foundation and the family, and truly honored to have been chosen to present this award. Thank you for including me in your films and for inviting me here today; it makes me proud to say that ‘I am now a member of the Telugu Film Industry.’ I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Chiranjeevi Garu for this prestigious honor.”



As Amitabh Bachchan presented the ANR Award to Chiranjeevi, he received a standing ovation. As the applause died down, a visibly emotional Chiranjeevi said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour, and what makes it even more special is that I am being conferred this award during ANR garu’s centenary year. ANR garu paved the way for actors like me, and his legacy continues to guide us. This award is not just a recognition of my work but a reminder of the responsibility that we have to carry forward the torch he lit for the Telugu film industry."



He added, "This prestigious award gives me a sense of completeness and contentment—‘Paripoornata’—to my cinematic journey. It is an honor to receive this highly esteemed award, which has been bestowed upon legends and veterans like Shri Dev Anand ji and Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. Today, I am overwhelmed to be its recipient, especially from Bachchan ji. I am truly grateful, and I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life."



With the guests inspired by ANR’s life, the award ceremony drew to a close and brought down the curtains on the centenary celebrations of ANR.



The ANR Award, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation in ANR’s memory, recognizes individuals for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the Indian film industry. Since its inception in 2006, the award has honoured legends like Dev Anand, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Dr. Vyjayanthimala Bali, Dr. Lata Mangeshkar, Dr. K Balachander, Hema Malini, Dr. Shyam Benegal, Amitabh Bachchan, S S Rajamouli, Sridevi B Kapoor, Rekha.





