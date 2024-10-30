Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Global Excellence Award For Contributions To Media And Education Sectors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a grand ceremony held at Hotel Le Meridien, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), was honored with the Global Excellence Award by the Global Excellence Forum. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him for his outstanding contributions to the media, entertainment, and education industries. The event was led by distinguished leaders Jiterdra Kumar Ravi and Naeem Tirmizi.



Dr. Marwah, who has spent over four decades transforming India's media and education landscape, was celebrated for his tireless dedication to creating platforms for cultural exchange, educational empowerment, and artistic collaboration on a global scale. The award was presented in the esteemed presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including Former Vice President of the BJP Shyam Jaju, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar, Member of Parliament Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, and IPS Officer Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi (former Director General of State Human Rights).



During his acceptance speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah reflected on the importance of education as the cornerstone of societal progress.“Education is the foundation upon which we build our future. It has the power to transform not only individuals but entire communities and nations,” he remarked. He shared his insights on the evolving nature of education, emphasizing that today's education must go beyond conventional boundaries and embrace interdisciplinary learning, creativity, and technology to prepare the next generation for the challenges of tomorrow.



Dr. Marwah also took the opportunity to highlight the significant role that the media and entertainment industries play in education.“Through film, television, and digital platforms, we are educating millions without them even realizing it. The power of storytelling is universal, and when used effectively, it can bridge cultures, promote peace, and foster understanding among people from diverse backgrounds,” he said.



