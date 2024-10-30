Kuwait Pentathlon Team Wins 2 Silver Medals In Southeast Asia Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti modern pentathlon Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi won two silver medals in the Southeast Asia Laser-Run Championship, which concluded in the Philippines on Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA on Wednesday, head of Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation Nasser Al-Waleed told KUNA that prior to the tournament, the Kuwaiti team took part in an international training camp, with the participation of 10 Asian countries in the Philippines.

The training camp included improving skills in fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, laser pistol shooting and cross country running, he said, adding that Al-Otaibi represented Kuwait in the under-17 category, while athlete Nasser Al-Azmi played in the juniors catergory.

Al-Waleed noted that both Kuwaiti athletes are preparing to take part in the Arab pentathlon championship next January and the UIPM 2025 Pentathlon World Cup in Cairo in February. (end)

