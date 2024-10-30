J&K Cong Chief Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah To Fulfil Promise Of Statehood Restoration
Date
10/30/2024 2:09:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should fulfil the promise of restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.
Karra was interacting with people during a public outreach programme on the second day of his visit to the Central Shalteng assembly constituency.
He said,“Our prime minister, home minister and the central government have made repeated promises of statehood restoration - on the floor of Parliament, in public rallies and especially during election campaigns. It is time to move beyond promises and fulfil these commitments through decisive action.”
Responding to questions about the importance of full statehood, Karra said there was an urgency for its restoration.
“Statehood is not just a symbolic demand, it is the foundation for responsive and empowered governance,” the Congress leader said.
“Without full statehood, decision-making powers remain restricted, limiting our capacity to address pressing issues such as unemployment, development, business, education and healthcare reforms,” he added.
Karra said full statehood would facilitate the construction of modern infrastructure and reforms that prepare students for competitive exams and ensure accessible health care for all.
