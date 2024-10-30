Parliament Endorses Law On Plea Bargaining Under Ukraine Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 29, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading the draft bill on plea bargaining as one of the Ukraine Plan indicators under the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative.

“Today [October 29, 2024 - Ed.], Parliament has passed an important draft bill for the implementation of an indicator of the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility. It will ensure the greater efficiency of court decisions in cases, including those against high-ranking officials, and improve the dynamics of sentencing. This will have a positive impact on the business environment and investment raising,” Ukrainian Economy First Deputy Minister Oleksii Sobolev noted.

The law introduces amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, improving the plea bargaining procedures; abolishing the pre-trial investigation period from the moment of registration of criminal proceedings to the notification of suspicion to a person; and changing the sole consideration of individual cases by a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

A reminder that, as of October 2, 2024, Ukraine successfully implemented eight out of nine indicators of the Ukraine Plan, scheduled for this quarter.