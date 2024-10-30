2,792 Killed, 12,772 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 30 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Israeli on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Oct 8, last year, reached 2,792, while injuries went up to 12,772, the Lebanese reported, yesterday.

On Monday alone, 82 people were killed and 180 others injured, the ministry added.

Moreover, Lebanese military sources said, the Israeli military yesterday conducted over 50 airstrikes on around 30 villages, towns and cities in southern Lebanon.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, added, the most intense strike occurred in the Saida neighbourhood of the southern city of Sidon, where three buildings were targeted, resulting in six deaths and 37 injuries, the majority of whom were displaced individuals.

Israeli warplanes also conducted three airstrikes on the border road connecting Lebanon and Syria with six air-to-ground missiles, impeding the movement of pedestrians travelling in both directions between the two countries, said the sources.

Meanwhile, clashes are still ongoing between Hezbollah elements and Israeli forces that managed to infiltrate Lebanon's south-eastern village of Khiam, according to the sources.

“Heavy machine guns, artillery shells, and rockets are being used in the clashes, while Israeli warplanes are carrying out intensive raids on the centre of the village,” they added, noting that, following the Israeli advance into Khiam, contact was lost with 17 Lebanese civilians living in one of the houses.

Hezbollah said yesterday, in separate statements that, its fighters“attacked Israeli headquarters and sites with missiles and drones, including the kibbutzim of Snir, Dafna, Dan and the moshavim of Zar'it and Beit Hillel, all located in northern Israel, as well as, the Israeli town of Ma'alot.”

It added that, an Israeli Hermes 900 drone was shot down in the airspace of the south-eastern Lebanese town of Marjeyoun.– NNN-NNA