Taiwan Excellence Unveils 16 Semifinalists For Go Green With Taiwan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The 'Go Green with Taiwan' project announces 16 semifinalists from 11 countries. The selected nations include Kenya, Canada, the UK, Luxembourg, Hungary, Ukraine, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The initiative, which ran from June 19 to August 31, 2024, received 396 proposals from 45 countries. Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Poland, Thailand, Malaysia, the UK, and Indonesia emerged as the top contributors.

Organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), this global project encourages individuals, social institutions, and non-governmental organizations to submit ideas for a better world using Taiwanese green products and solutions. This initiative highlights Taiwan's commitment to global sustainability and showcases its green technology expertise.

The Top 6 proposals will be announced during the week of November 4, with finalists receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to Taiwan to present their entries. The Grand Finals will take place on December 10, 2024, where the Top 3 proposals will be selected. Each winner will receive a US$20,000 prize, with results announced on December 11, 2024.

The Top 16 global semifinalists are:



'Investigation of the application of evaporative cooling using porous materials (row ceramics)' from Hungary, for purposes of the Circular Economy, Energy Storage, Green Building Materials, and Smart Green Building

'Digital Fashion: Transforming Fashion for a Sustainable Future' from the United Kingdom, for the benefit of the Circular Economy and Others – fashion and textile

'Secondary Use of Electric Vehicles Batteries in the Energy Sector of Ukraine' from Ukraine, for the Circular Economy, Energy Storage, Electric Vehicle, Photovoltaics (PV), and Wind Power

'Taiwan shines a light on off grid solar energy with d. Light' from the United Kingdom, focusing on Energy Storage, Green Building Materials, LED Lighting, Photovoltaics (PV), and Smart Green Building

'The Path to a Plastic-Free Vietnam: Eliminate Single-Use Plastics and Foster Recycling Culture' from Vietnam, highlighting Circular Economy, and Others-Plastic recycling

'Fuel flex Micro Gas Turbine ND 2000 for power generation Proposal Overview' from India, for Bioenergy Industry, Energy Storage, Hydrogen, Microgrid

'Sweet Solutions to the Plastic Crisis: Compostable Sugarcane-based Alternatives' from the Philippines for the Circular Economy and Others-Food Packaging Industry

'Promoting urban planning policies to support sustainable transportation development in Ho Chi Minh City - Collaboration between Taiwan and Vietnam' from Vietnam, using Electric Two-wheeled Vehicles, Electric Vehicle, and Photovoltaics (PV)

'Reducing Carbon Footprint by Accelerating Smart Energy Decisions for Households' from the United Kingdom for Energy Storage, Electric Vehicle, Photovoltaics (PV), Smart Green Building, and Others-Energy saving

'GreenCycle: Taiwanese Innovation Transforming Canadian Wood Waste into Renewable Energy and Sustainable Products' is from Canada for the Bioenergy Industry and Circular Economy

'Custowner Shared Mobility and Tokenization Platform' from Luxembourg for the Circular Economy, Electric Vehicle

'AgroSentinel: Taiwan-Powered Precision Agriculture for Quebec's Sustainable Future' from Canada for the Circular Economy, Energy Storage, Microgrid, Photovoltaics (PV), Water Treatment, and Others-Agricultural technology

Pineapple Waste to Wealth Project: Sustainable Leather for a Greener Future' from Kenya for the Circular Economy.

'Innovative Green Energy Integration: Leveraging Taiwanese Solutions for a Sustainable Cambridge' also from the United Kingdom for the Circular Economy, Energy Storage, Electric Two-wheeled Vehicles, Electric Vehicle, LED Lighting, Microgrid, Photovoltaics (PV), and Wind Power

'Green Synergies: Leveraging Taiwanese Innovations for Sustainable Solutions with WeavInsight' is a proposal from Singapore involving Bioenergy Industry, Circular Economy, Energy Storage, Electric Vehicle, Green Building Materials, Microgrid, Photovoltaics (PV), Smart Green Building, and Water Treatment 'Green Footsteps - Community Running Program with Circular Economy Footwear Initiative' from Malaysia for the Circular Economy and Others-waste management

'Go Green with Taiwan' is a global campaign seeking innovative proposals to improve society and lives amid challenges. It showcases Taiwan's commitment to technological cooperation in environmental and economic sustainability. The initiative invites individuals, institutions, and NGOs to submit ideas leveraging Taiwanese products or solutions to create a better world. This campaign highlights Taiwan's role in advancing game-changing technologies and its dedication to building a sustainable future in collaboration with global partners.