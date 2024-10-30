Donald Trump's Social Media Company Trump Media Is Now Worth More Than Elon Musk's X After Surge In Stock Price

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald 's Truth Social has surpassed Elon Musk 's X in value, thanks to a surge in shares of the parent company for the former president's social platform.

As reported by AP, Trump Media & Group is now valued at over $10 billion, having seen its shares more than quadruple since late September.

In comparison, X Holdings is valued at approximately $9.4 billion, according to the latest assessment from the group Fidelity regarding its stake in the formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read: Elon Musk net worth jumps to $270.3 billion on Tesla's 22% gain - its biggest in a decad

The stock of Trump Media, or TMTG, often fluctuates more in response to Trump's re-election chances than its own profit outlook, and recent improvements in his prospects have boosted investor confidence. On Tuesday, the stock rose nearly 9% to close at $51.51, adding to a 21.6% gain from Monday. The trading was so volatile that it was briefly halted multiple times in the morning. Just last month, the stock had dropped to around $12, the report said.

Trump founded TMTG after being banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He owns about 57% of the company but does not actively manage it.

Also Read: Elon Musk envisions $2 trillion cut to federal budget under Donald Trump, 'your money being wasted...'

Based in Sarasota, Florida, TMTG has been facing financial challenges, struggling to generate revenue while incurring significant losses. In the quarter ending in June, the company lost over $16 million, with only $837,000 in revenue, according to regulatory filings, AP reported.

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, the company was valued at approximately $44 billion, with Fidelity Investments valuing its stake at $19.7 million. Recently, a regulatory filing revealed that Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth fund now values its stake in X Holdings at about $4.2 million.

Also Read: Elon Musk worked 'illegally' in US to build a startup company in 1990s: Repor

TMTG has surpassed several companies in valuation, including Caesars Entertainment, Match Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Hasbro, the maker of the Monopoly game.

Musk has emerged as one of Trump's most notable supporters in his re-election campaign. The world's richest man has pledged over $70 million to back Trump and has recently organized several town halls in support of the former president.

(With inputs from AP)