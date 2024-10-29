ULVAC Launches Technology Center PYEONGTAEK For Next-Gen Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment In South Korea

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) ULVAC Launches Center PYEONGTAEK for Next-Gen Equipment in South Korea Accelerating Joint Development and Enhancing Technical Support

ULVAC, Inc., the world's leading comprehensive vacuum manufacturer, has established Center PYEONGTAEK in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.







The Center aims to advance the development of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes in collaboration with customers in South Korea, while also establishing mass production technologies. The Center commenced operations in August 2024[1] and held an opening ceremony on October 24.

As the technical complexity in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is rapidly increasing, close joint development with leading semiconductor manufacturers is essential to provide competitive products to the market. Technology Center PYEONGTAEK will leverage the ULVAC Group's extensive human resources and expertise to promptly deliver high-quality manufacturing equipment that meets customer needs while also enhancing technical support.

ULVAC positions the Center as a 'Field of Potentiality'[2] for the future by fostering innovation. By promoting co-creation with customers, we strive to fulfil our corporate mission of 'contributing to the advancement of industry and science through the comprehensive utilization of vacuum technology and its surrounding technologies.'

Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony, held on October 24, was attended by partner companies, Gyeonggi-do officials, and ULVAC representatives. President & CEO Setsuo Iwashita expressed his gratitude for the efforts of all involved and stated, "We aim to respond swiftly and accurately to our customers' needs and grow together."

In his congratulatory speech, 1st Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs of Gyeonggi-do, Kim Seong-joong, remarked, "The establishment of this Center was made possible thanks to the long-standing trust and cooperation between Gyeonggi-do and ULVAC. I hope that many talented individuals will come together here to create world-leading technologies. Gyeonggi-do will continue to provide full administrative support to offer a platform for outstanding talent to realize their dreams."

[1] February 13, 2023 News Release: "ULVAC Announces a Construction of Technology Center PYEONGTAEK"





[2] "Field of Potentiality" for the future

The ULVAC Group has established the ideal vision for 2032, "Vision 2032," to continue being a "Field of Potentiality" for the future. The concept of "Field of Potentiality" is inspired by the physical phenomenon that occurs in a vacuum, where energy is injected into a vacuum, something new is created. The ULVAC Group is committed to advancing its core vacuum technology while understanding the needs of its customers and addressing social challenges, thereby continuously creating truly valuable technologies and products.

About ULVAC, Inc.

Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology-vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value. For the fiscal year ending June 2024, the ULVAC Group recorded consolidated sales of 261.1 billion yen and has approximately 6,200 employees.

For more information, please visit our official website at .

