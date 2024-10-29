South African Submits 750-Page Evidence Of 'Israeli Genocide' In Gaza To ICJ

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - South African Ambassador to Jordan Tselane Mokuena said that her country has submitted a 750-page Memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday on the "Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."

The submission addresses the "Application of the on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" concerning Israel's actions in Gaza, the ambassador said in an exclusive interview with The Jordan Times

Mokuena noted that the Memorial, the name for the document submitted to ICJ, is supported by over 4,000 pages of exhibits and annexes crimes.

The submission came amid intensified Israeli operations in Gaza and and Lebanon.

This latest Memorial is one of three legal actions South Africa has initiated at the ICJ against Israel.

The first case, filed in December 2023, elevated Israel's military operations in Gaza to an act of genocide.

In March 2024, South Africa launched a second case, accusing Israel of failing to comply with provisional measures ordered by the ICJ.

The third and most recent submission, presented on Monday, included "new evidence detailing atrocities committed against Palestinians."

The Memorial, a copy of which was sent to The Jordan Times, details "how the Israeli government has violated the genocide convention by using deadly weaponry, and obstruction of humanitarian aid."

It also highlighted Israel's "disobedience" of the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ and its use of starvation as a weapon of war to achieve its goals of depopulating Gaza through mass death and forced displacement.

“Our position is unwavering,” Mokuena said.“What we are saying, and have consistently said, is that genocide is unfolding in Palestine. We cannot allow this to happen in the 21st century."

She added thatwhat happens in Palestine and Lebanon is a critical concern for the international community, especially given the "persistent disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and General Assembly decisions."

“Israel has enjoyed unprecedented impunity in breaching international law for as long as the UN Charter has existed.”

She noted that several countries have joined South Africa in this legal effort, lodging their memorials in support of the case.“It has evolved beyond just the South African case, it is now an international case, supported by several nations,” she said.

Mokuena commended Jordan's support for Gaza, especially the establishment of two field hospitals in the war-torn Strip.

Mokuena said that His Majesty King Abdullah has demonstrated an example for the world when he and his children have undertaken efforts to provide essential aid to the people of Palestine, showing that "Palestinians' lives matters."

“Each step, no matter how small, brings us closer to our goal, which is restoring the dignity of the Palestinian people and upholding international law."