Wayne Johnson For Congress Campaign Receives Tremendous Support At Annual Low Country Boil

PELHAM, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th annual Second Congressional District Low Country Boil, held in Pelham in Mitchell County on Saturday“boiled over“ with support for commonsense Congressional candidate Wayne Johnson.Former Congressman Doug Collins, a well-known and respected conservative voice in Georgia, passionately urged the 400 in attendance to get out and vote for Johnson. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue took the stage and enthusiastically endorsed Johnson's bid to retire 32-year incumbent Sanford Bishop.“It was an amazing experience, and I am grateful for the support I felt tonight, and for the endorsements by Rep. Collins and Senator. Perdue,” said Johnson.“From the fellowship, the food, the programs and the speakers, the night reminded me how important it is for Republicans to support each other and to turn out and vote.”Johnson gave the crowd an update on his campaign. He shared polling that showed the race against long term Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop is neck-and-neck and emphasized that his campaign team will be all over the district in three, wrapped campaign trucks every day through Election Day. Johnson also passed out campaign material to the Republican crowd.“My message was that I wanted everyone in attendance to take these campaign postcards and to intentionally give them to Democrats and explain why their lives will be better under commonsense, conservative leadership,” said Johnson, who brought into focus that the farm-themed event held in an open-air packing shed was a perfect setting.Johnson said one of the highlights of the Low Country Boil was Rachel Cox, a member of Johnson's campaign team, singing“God Bless America” a cappella. He said Rachell importantly and movingly included the often-neglected first verse by Irving Berlin, which reads:“While the storm clouds gatherFar across the sea,Let us swear allegianceTo a land that's free.Let us all be gratefulFor a land so fair,As we raise our voicesIn a solemn prayer.”“It was a powerful, patriotic moment and I am so proud Rachel is on our team,” said Johnson.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

