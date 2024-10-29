Bulandshahr: Man Honey-Trapped, Robbed Of Rs 10,000; Home Guard Among 5 Booked

(MENAFN- IANS) Khurja (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 30 (IANS) Five people including a home guard and a woman have been booked for allegedly honey-trapping a man and robbing him of Rs 10,000 in Khurja of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

According to the victim, he was held hostage and beaten by the accused, who took him to Aligarh and tried to extort Rs 5 lakh by threatening to lodge a false rape case against him. The victim, Girraj Singh, a resident of Khurja, has lodged an FIR against five individuals.

In his complaint, Singh said that he received a message from an unknown number on his WhatsApp on October 18, in which the sender of the message introduced herself as a woman named Chandani.

As per the FIR, the woman befriended the complainant and asked him to meet her. On October 22, they met in Bulandshahr and after having food together at a restaurant, she took him to a mall where a room was booked in the name of the complainant. After spending some time there, when the two came out of the room, the complainant was confronted by some individuals, who were wearing home guard uniforms. They started beating the complainant, accusing him of raping the girl, whom they claimed is their sister.

According to Singh, they forcibly took him in a car and started moving towards Aligarh. They threatened him to pay Rs 5 lakh or else they will file a false rape case against him. The accused also spoke to the complainant's father regarding it. However after finding that he did not have enough money, they forcibly took out Rs 10,000 from his debit card and fled from the spot.

Police booked an FIR on the basis of the complaint and arrested the accused home guard, identified as Mohammad Nafees, while the search is on for the other accused.

Further investigations are underway.