Indian School Of Hospitality Announces Embell-ISH-ED To Celebrate Culinary Excellence With Community Impact

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 29, 2024: The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is delighted to announce Embell-ISH-ED, a unique initiative to raise awareness on sustainability, reusing, and repurposing.



The endeavour was unveiled during the International Chefs Day celebration at the ISH campus in Gurugram. The occasion witnessed the presence of over 300 participants, in addition to students, enthusiastically engaging in numerous activities and competitions.



Moreover, 80 celebrated chefs from leading brands across the country took part in the event, demonstrating their skills and guiding students via interactive workshops.



''We are extremely proud of our students, faculty and guests for their dedication and imagination in making this event a grand success. Through Embell-ISH-ED we aim to make a substantial difference in the lives of individuals from marginalised sections, while also educating our students and community on the significance of sustainable practices. The initiative truly embodies the ethos of ISH, where education fuses compassion and innovation,'' said Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.



The celebration commenced with a series of captivating activities and competitions designed to highlight culinary talents and creative skills. The U.S. Poultry master class led by the renowned Chef Babu Nagarajan offered the participants an insightful session on the intricacies of poultry preparation, sustainable practices, and innovative cooking approaches.



The zeal continued with FROST & FUN, a fascinating cupcake decorating competition where participants expressed their creativity in the pastry kitchen. Under the guidance of Chef Shikha, Prabnoor, and Shrishti, the competitors designed remarkable cupcake designs, impressing the judges with their artistic talents and attention to detail.



Following this, the delightful cooking competition, A TASTE OF NOSTALGIA, brought together aspiring chefs to prepare beloved traditional dishes. Chef Aabir, Ira, and Yogesh delivered valuable support, ensuring the participants had everything they required to produce delectable creations. The judges, including Ms. Anuradha Agnihotri and Chef Aryan, were left amazed by the culinary proficiency on display.



Another key highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the Mister Tikku prize, which included a cash award of Rs 25,000, to Ms. Shreya Jaggi for her outstanding performance and remarkable entrepreneurial efforts. Mister Tikku is a frequent collaborator and a strong supporter of the ISH family.



Blending an element of adventure, the Treasure Hunt for the Chefs allowed participants to embark on a thrilling journey across the ISH campus. Coordinated by Chef Sana Khan, Pranav, and Siddhima, the hunt challenged the chefs to decode clues and complete tasks, boosting teamwork and fellowship.



In addition, creativity took centre stage with MOULDING MAGIC, a workshop led by Chef Piyush and Harshita where attendees availed of the opportunity to craft stunning pottery pieces under expert guidance. Simultaneously, the COLORS OF IMAGINATION painting competition enabled partakers to display their creative talents on canvas, producing a lively collection of artworks.



''The multifarious range of activities and competitions underscored the spirit and dedication to excellence that we cultivate at ISH. We are delighted to see the chef and student community coming together to support such noble causes, make a lasting impact across communities, and drive positive change. The entire event was meticulously curated and executed by our talented Semester 5 culinary students. We also owe a huge thanks to our incredible sponsor partners, without whom none of this would have been possible,” said Chef Zubin D'souza, Dean Culinary Studies, Indian School of Hospitality.



The evening extravaganzas kicked off with the COSTUME CARNIVAL, a fancy-dress competition that showcased the playful and inventive side of the partakers. The event featured an array of dazzling costumes, judged by Ms. Usha Nair and Mr. Deepak Sharma. Reiterating the commitment of ISH towards sustainability, the Best Out of Waste competition spotlighted functional items composed of recycled materials.



Notably, every aspect of the festivity was a testament to sustainable practices and efforts, including the decor, food, and even the artwork.



With the onset of the evening, the Jam Session and Diwali Mela & DJ Celebration spellbound everyone with spectacular performances and a festive atmosphere with music, dance, and scrumptious food from student-run stalls. The vibrant mela also offered a strategic platform for small businesses and vendors to showcase their talents to a wider audience.



The entire profits generated from the event will go towards feeding less fortunate families, primarily migrant workers, as part of ISH's ''Hunger Project'' initiative.



Through this endeavour, ISH is devoted to reducing nutrition induced mortality and impaired development among these children. The institution also features a brand of street-style inspired snacks, Peck-ISH, a collection of delectable treats that are operated out of two food carts. All profits from these sales support the Hunger Project.



The project has received phenomenal support from a diverse range of industries. Prominent brands such as Nestle, Balmer Lawrie, Chemkraft, Sharp Sight Eye Clinics, Elle and Vivre, among others, have consistently provided assistance to contribute to its success and ensure a substantial impact on underserved communities.

