MODIFI And Gujarat Industry Development Association Partner To Propel Gujarat Exporters In Global Trade

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29th October 2024 – MODIFI, a leading global trade finance platform, in partnership with the Gujarat Development Association (GIDA), successfully hosted "Unlocking Growth Capital for Global Trade." This exclusive event was designed to empower exporters from Gujarat by providing them with vital insights and strategies to optimize their trade operations and improve working capital, fostering growth in the region.



The event provided SMEs and local business leaders with a to explore innovative solutions for managing cross-border payments, accessing trade finance, and accelerating global trade opportunities. Through this collaboration, MODIFI and GIDA are committed to helping Gujarat-based exporters thrive in the evolving global economy.



"Gujarat's dynamic SME ecosystem presents significant opportunities for growth, by addressing their financing and payment challenges, we help them overcome barriers such as access to working capital, smooth payment processing, and effective risk management. MODIFI's solutions empower them to expand and compete on an international scale," said Mr. Pulkit Kapil, Senior Director - National Sales, MODIFI India.



According to recent media reports, Gujarat boasts over 55,000 SMEs and has consistently ranked among India's leading manufacturing hubs. The state is home to flourishing industries in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, contributing significantly to its robust economic landscape. With MODIFI's expertise in cross-border trade finance and GIDA's strong local network, the partnership will provide essential support to Gujarat SMEs seeking global expansion.



"Gujarat's SMEs are the backbone of the state's economy, and equipping them with the right tools for global trade is crucial for sustainable growth, our collaboration with MODIFI ensures that Gujarat based exporters have access to vital financial solutions, enabling them to unlock new trade opportunities and enhance their competitiveness in international markets," said Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, GIDA.



MODIFI's focus on Gujarat and India marks a significant step in its global mission to empower SMEs with innovative financial solutions, fostering sustainable growth within the global trade ecosystem.





About MODIFI:



MODIFI is a FinTech platform specializing in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions. The company removes traditional barriers to global trade by empowering businesses with the modern digital payments tools and financial liquidity needed to compete in global commerce. MODIFI's platform serves more than 1,600 companies across 55+ countries and has a global presence with offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Dhaka, Dubai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Amsterdam, Berlin, New York, and Mexico City.





About GIDA



Gujarat Industry Development Association (GIDA) has been providing support services to the manufacturing industries, corporates, MNCs, SMEs, exporters, start-ups and allied business entities to enhance business contacts, business growth, export promotion, setting up of new manufacturing industries, channelise finance and investments, mergers & acquisitions, foreign direct investments, distribution, franchise, joint ventures, technology transfers, contract manufacturing and explore the various emerging business opportunities at the national and international markets. GIDA also provides business advisory services for marketing, promotion, branding, export-import services, Government services & liaison, identification of strategic business partners & investors, market survey & research, industrial land & ready-made industrial premises, resolving various issues related to the industries, revival of sick manufacturing industries & SMEs.

