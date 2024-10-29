P. D. Hinduja Hospital And Medical Research Centre Organizes A Special Breast Cancer Examination Camp For Mumbai Police

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th October 2024: P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre today started a special six -day breast cancer examination camp for the women officers of Mumbai Police, October being the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The camp is being held at Additional Commissioners Office, Byculla from 24th to 30th October 2024, offering a quick, non-invasive method to identify potential abnormalities, utilizing the iBreastExam technology. This initiative aims to create awareness and promote early detection of breast cancer and ensure the well-being of Mumbai's policewomen.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for 25% of all female cancers, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 25.8 per 100,000 women.[1] The mortality rate stands at 12.7 per 100,000 women, and alarmingly, the incidence of breast cancer is rising among younger women.[2] Nearly 36% of the breast cancer patients in India are under the age of 50, reflecting a growing trend of early onset in the population. Unfortunately, 60% of breast cancers are detected in the advanced stages of the disease. Awareness and early detection remain the key for effective treatment.



Mr. Gautam Khanna, CEO of P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, emphasized the importance of the initiative“At P. D. Hinduja Hospital, we are constantly striving to integrate the most advanced healthcare technologies to benefit our community. We always lay emphasis on prevention and early detection of diseases. This special camp organized for the women officers of Mumbai Police reflects our commitment to ensuring that those who tirelessly protect Mumbaikars, have access to early examination methods for breast cancer.”



Dr. Vinay Deshmane, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre said“Early detection of breast cancer dramatically increases the chances of successful treatment. While we recommend every woman above forty years to undergo a mammogram at regular intervals based on their personal risk, this is often not possible due to limited access, lifestyle and awareness issues. Hence, we are offering this clinical breast examination and scanning which will help increase awareness and may identify small lumps that might otherwise go unnoticed. By offering this examination and scan directly to Mumbai's policewomen, we hope to raise awareness amongst this special group of women, so that those with abnormalities may seek medical evaluation and subsequent mammography / investigation at an early stage. This could potentially save lives of these extraordinary women who define the spirit of our beloved city.”



This breast cancer examination initiative is a part of P. D. Hinduja Hospital's larger mission to promote health equity by making preventive healthcare available to everyone. The hospital invites women to take advantage of this opportunity for early detection.

