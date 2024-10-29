MEP: We Must Prepare For Any Military Aggression And Assess Available Resources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggression against Ukraine has been a "wake-up call" for Europe, revealing its vulnerabilities and the need to combine efforts to be able to protect itself from modern security challenges.

This view was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by European Parliament member Andrius Kubilius, who has been nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Defense and Space in the new European Commission.

"Our group, other groups in the European Parliament, and the European Commission - all of us clearly understand that Europe is facing a significant geopolitical security crisis caused by Russia's aggressive actions and its war of aggression against Ukraine. We must respond. Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has taken significant steps forward, awakening to provide military support to Ukraine. Europe must be ready to protect itself," the European politician emphasized.

In response to Ukrinform's question about whether he sees war as an inevitable threat in the future, Kubilius noted that his primary responsibility, if appointed as Commissioner for Defense and Space, would be to consolidate the efforts of EU member states to avert such a threat.

"Peace is inevitable. This aligns with the political guidelines for the new European Commission, presented over the summer, when Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went through the approval process in the European Parliament. These political directives clearly indicate that defense is one of the highest priorities for the next five years, along with issues of competitiveness," Kubilius said.

on

He pointed out that Russia, which launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine, is shifting its economy toward military production. This situation requires consolidation of efforts and political initiative from the European community.

"My job description (as future Commissioner - ed.) begins with the words: 'Europe must be prepared for the most extreme military scenarios.' This means Europe must be ready for any military aggression. This requires a very clear assessment of the resources currently available in the European Union to protect itself and identifying what still needs to be done," stated the candidate for "defense" commissioner.

He recalled the words of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recently, at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague, stressed that the EU must thoroughly review its defense policy and readiness.

"When this war began, it was not an easy task for Europe and the EU to respond. There were challenges, for instance, in fulfilling the commitment to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine. We've taken certain steps, increased defense production, but more must be done, as similar issues exist in other sectors of the defense industry. That's why my responsibility and portfolio will be largely focused on addressing these problems," said European Parliament member Andrius Kubilius.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Russia is moving toward a military-based economy and may be able to attack a NATO country in a few years.