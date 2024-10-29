Austria Confirms 8 Troops Serving With UNIFIL Wounded In Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Austria affirmed on Tuesday that eight Austrian serving with UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) were wounded in a rocket attack on the peacekeepers' base in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Naquora.

In a statement, an spokesperson said the injuries were light, indicating that it was difficult to pin point source of the attack.

The statement quoted of Defense klaudia Tanner as condemning in sharp terms this attack urging parties of the conflict to ensure safety of the peacekeepers instantly.

In Lebanon, the UNIFIL issued a statement saying a rocket fired from northern Lebanon hit the peacekeepers in Al-Naquora during the afternoon, indicating that it was most probably fired by Hezbollah or an affiliate faction. The rocket explosion set fire blazes of which burned a workshop for the peacekeepers.

The UNIFIL headquarters is located some 110 kilometers south of the Lebanese capital. The 10,000-strong force has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978.

Austria contributes to the force with 160 troops. (end)

