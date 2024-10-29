Kuwait Condemns, Denounces Legislations By Israeli Occupation To Ban UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation Tuesday of the legislation issued by the Israeli to ban the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied Palestinian territories, which will limit the Agency's ability to provide support and humanitarian services to defenseless Palestinian refugees.

In a press release, the Foreign said Kuwait considers such legislation as part of a series of flagrant violations by the Israeli occupation forces of international law, international humanitarian law, and international resolutions, most notably Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2417, which strongly condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of combat in conflict situations.

The statement also strongly condemns the illegal prevention of the delivery of humanitarian aid and the deprivation of civilians of materials indispensable to their survival, a resolution that the State of Kuwait participated in submitting during its non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period 2018-2019.

The State of Kuwait renews its call for the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security under the United Nations Charter to stop the genocide being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable, and ensure that the occupying entity does not evade punishment for the systematic crimes it commits against defenseless Palestinians. (end)

nma







MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108831202