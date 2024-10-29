People In Ningbo: Rajesh And His Overseas Hometown's 14 Years Video Series Was Launched At The Maritime Silk Road Culture And Tourism Grand Expo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The highly anticipated 9th Zhejiang Fair and the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Expo, also known as the 2024 Ningbo International Tourism (referred to as the 'Maritime Silk Road culture and tourism grand expo'), officially kicked off in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on the October 25. During the expo, the Ningbo Municipal People's Government rolled out the 'People in Ningbo' video series to tell the stories of individuals living, starting businesses, and striving for a better future in this city.







Rajesh has been living in Ningbo for over 14 years and has opened two Indian restaurants. Over the course of these 14 years, he has witnessed the magnificent transformation of this city from tradition to modernity, experiencing its rich cultural atmosphere and facilitating business environment. Ningbo's inclusiveness and multiculturalism have built bridges for him and his friends from different countries, where they share their stories and cuisines.

With its long history and global connectivity, Ningbo continues to attract talents from all over the world to settle down and thrive in this coastal city. A series of stories about the transformation of Ningbo are unfolding gradually.

Ningbo ranks among the top ten most attractive Chinese cities for foreign talents, and the continuous growth of the foreign population has created a vibrant international atmosphere, promoting profound cultural exchanges and integration. According to Rajesh, this trend not only enriches Ningbo's cultural essence but also injects new vitality into the local economic development.

In his eyes, Ningbo offers not only comfortable and lush natural scenery but also a rich culinary culture. He has been deeply inspired by the hospitality of this city and is determined to introduce traditional Indian cuisine to more Ningbo residents. Through Rajesh's story, one can appreciate the unique charm of Ningbo and witness the true portrayal of foreigners blending with local culture and jointly creating a happy chapter of life. This is not only a tribute to Ningbo but also a salute to every dream pursuer living here.

Hashtag: #Ningbo

Ningbo Information Office