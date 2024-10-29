Defiance Etfs Announces Increase In Leverage For MSTX And SMST Etfs To 2X

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a pioneer in leveraged single-stock ETFs, is excited to announce an increase in leverage for two of its flagship products, MSTX and SMST , from 1.75x and 1.5x respectively to 2x daily target exposure. This change marks a strategic enhancement, positioning Defiance to stay at the forefront of the amid increased investor interest.

MSTX, Defiance's first-of-its-kind leveraged providing long exposure to MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), will now deliver 2x daily targeted exposure, enhancing potential returns for investors seeking amplified access to MicroStrategy's price movements. MicroStrategy, a leader in data analytics and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, presents an innovative investment vehicle for investors looking to capitalize on the unique and volatile dynamics of the cryptocurrency market.

SMST, Defiance's Short MicroStrategy ETF, has likewise increased to 2x inverse daily exposure, enabling sophisticated traders to capitalize on potential downturns in MicroStrategy's stock with greater leverage. This ETF offers traders a powerful tool to hedge against Bitcoin volatility, considering MicroStrategy's significant holdings in the cryptocurrency. With this enhanced inverse leverage, SMST allows investors to tactically manage risk or capitalize on anticipated market declines with a more potent instrument.

“Following the strong response to MSTX and SMST, we recognized the importance of delivering enhanced leverage in response to investor demand and competitive dynamics,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs.“With the transition to 2x leverage, Defiance ETFs is committed to providing investors with leading-edge tools to engage with both bullish and bearish views on the Bitcoin market and MicroStrategy's strategic role within it.”

The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its Underlying Security. It is designed only for sophisticated investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies. Investors who do not understand the Funds or do not intend to actively manage and monitor their investments should not buy shares of the Funds.

The Fund MSTX is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking 200% daily (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security's performance is flat, and that it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying security's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund SMST is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking 200% daily inverse (-2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security's performance is flat, and that it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying security's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383 or visiting

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Funds' investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

SMST Key Risks:

MSTR Price Appreciation Risk. As part of the Fund's inverse investment strategy, the Fund purchases and sells swap contracts that are based on the share price of MSTR common stock (the“Underlying Security”). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it shorted shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect -1.5X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price increases. If the share price of the Underlying Security increases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses.

MSTR Good Performance Risk. MSTR may meet or exceed its publicly announced expectations or guidelines regarding its business, which could potentially lead to a rise in the share price of the Underlying Security.

Bitcoin Positive Performance Risk. MSTR's significant investment in Bitcoin has become a key driver of its stock price. Any positive movement in the price of Bitcoin, such as reaching new all-time highs, increased institutional adoption, or favorable regulatory developments, directly impacts MSTR's balance sheet and investor perception. With MSTR holding a substantial amount of Bitcoin, its stock price tends to correlate with Bitcoin's performance.

Leverage Risk: Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the Fund's portfolio value to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV to decline faster than it would otherwise.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: Due to compounding, performance over periods greater than a trading day may differ from the underlying security's performance.

Derivatives and Single Issuer Risk: Derivatives may be more sensitive to market conditions and may amplify risks. Additionally, the focus on a single issuer can lead to increased volatility.

MSTR key risks:

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Bitcoin Risk. While the Fund will not directly invest in digital assets, it will be subject to the risks associated with Bitcoin by virtue of its investments in options contracts that reference MSTR.

Leverage Risk: Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the Fund's portfolio value to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV to decline faster than it would otherwise.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: Due to compounding, performance over periods greater than a trading day may differ from the underlying security's performance.

Derivatives and Single Issuer Risk: Derivatives may be more sensitive to market conditions and may amplify risks. Additionally, the focus on a single issuer can lead to increased volatility.

