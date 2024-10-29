Excel Dryer Recognized With Prestigious Facilitiesnet Vision Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Includes special recognition for products that promote wellness and sustainability

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , has been honored with special recognition in multiple categories at the 2024 FacilitiesNet Vision Awards . Excel won the award for Wellness & Sustainability with its ThinAir® Hand Dryer featuring Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration . The D|VERSE Sink System featuring the company's XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer received honorable mention in the Plumbing & Restroom category.“We're proud to be a leader in innovation that combines excellence in health and hygiene alongside our unwavering commitment to protecting the environment,” said Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales Joshua Griffing.“The ThinAir and XLERATORsync Hand Dryers raise the high-tech restroom experience to a new level.”Excel Dryer's sleek, surface-mounted, ADA-compliant ThinAir Hand Dryer with eHEPA applies new design elements to the latest electric hand dryer technology. Its ability to conserve space without sacrificing drying time has been called a game-changer, allowing users a quick, hygienic and convenient experience while eliminating paper waste.The D|VERSE Sink System, developed by high-end commercial product designer D|13 Group, features Excel Dryer's XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer with eHEPA as a component. By integrating the elements of proper hand washing and drying in a cohesive 30" unit, the D|VERSE combines hygiene, sustainability and aesthetic appeal all in one place. Architects have praised the design, saying it elevates restrooms into extraordinary spaces.The 6th annual FacilitiesNet Vision Awards honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. Excel Dryer was selected out of 135 companies competing. Judges included FacilitiesNet Influencers, winners of the FacilitiesNet Facility Champion Award, members of the Building Operating Management and Facility Maintenance Decisions Editorial Advisory Boards, and other prestigious facility managers.About Excel Dryer, Inc Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.###

