Changes To Jersey City Cannabis Ordinances Must Be Based On Research & Data To Ensure A Sustainable Legal Retail Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cannabis Advocacy Groups/UFCW Call Upon Mayor Fulop & Council to Conduct Impartial study of Jersey City cannabis retail sector before changing local ordinances

- Hugh Giordano, UFCW Local 360JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Jersey City Council by its own admission has stated that it needs time and proper information to make a decision on Ordinance 24-078 which would drastically change the current licensed cannabis space.We the undersigned believe that the Jersey City Council must ensure that any proposed changes to the scope and breadth of the existing ordinance governing licensed cannabis operations (ordinance 21-053) are based on sound research and data.We believe that before voting on or passing any ordinance that will have an impact on the cannabis retail industry in Jersey City an independent study must be conducted by an economist experienced in the cannabis sector to provide a detailed and data-driven assessment of the retail dispensary sector within Jersey City's cannabis industry, focusing on its current state and future growth potential. This impartial study must include an examination of the market's total size, the number of operational and planned dispensaries, and the consumer demand driving the sector. The study must aim to evaluate the cost structure of operating a retail dispensary, including the break-even point for profitability, and determine the optimal number of dispensaries required to meet Jersey City's total addressable market (TAM).Additionally, the study will need to draw comparisons to other New Jersey cities or other cities cannabis retail rollouts, identifying key factors that have contributed to their success or failure. A critical focus must be on the risks associated with subjective or overly aggressive licensing policies, emphasizing the need for careful, intentional regulation to ensure a balanced and sustainable market. Moreover, the study should underscore the necessity of continued enforcement against illegal retailers, which undermine licensed businesses and destabilize the legal market by manipulating prices, co-opting tax revenue from community programs and eroding consumer trust."It is imperative that we have a strong, robust, and long term Cannabis industry in Jersey City" said Hugh Giordano of the UFCW Labor Union . "Many of the JC Dispensaries hire local residents who depend on the wages and benefits to take care of themselves and family, JC must make sure to protect those jobs and workers, so we fully support a study." Disabled Veteran and owner of The Cannabis Place Dispensary said "Information is power, our Mayor, City Council need to have this impartial research data to base their decisions on for the good of our neighbors and city."

