Polyxena: A Story Of Troy Is A Historical Fiction Novel By Herbert Allenger

Polyxena: A Story of Troy

An exploration of the intricate journey of Polyxena, revealing the depths of courage and resilience that challenge and inspire the reader's perspective.

- an excerpt from the bookCANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Polyxena: A Story of Troy " by Herbert Allenger is a historical fiction that involves themes of forbidden love, self-discovery, and the complexities of fate within the legendary context of the Trojan War. The narrative follows Polyxena, the daughter of King Priam of Troy, as she navigates the dire circumstances following the fall of her city.In the aftermath of Troy's defeat, Polyxena faces imminent death for rejecting her captor's advances. In her search for solace and courage to confront her mortality, she confides in Aphrodite, the goddess she holds responsible for her tragic fate. The story reveals her journey as an envoy to the Amazons, where she seeks their alliance in the war, only to be captured by Achilles following his victory. This unexpected turn of events leads to a romance that complicates her loyalties.Upon her return to Troy, Polyxena struggles to keep their love a secret. However, betrayal leads her brothers to uncover the truth, resulting in a tragic outcome for both lovers. As she grapples with the implications of her choices, Polyxena's introspection guides her to a profound understanding of her life. Allenger breathes new life into the characters of the Trojan myths-Helen, Cassandra, Priam, Paris, and others-in this retelling, providing fresh perspectives that resonate with modern readers.The author skillfully portrays Polyxena as intelligent, courageous, and wise beyond her years. Throughout her trials, she forges meaningful relationships with other mythological figures, navigating the emotional complexities of her interactions while confronting the harsh realities of her situation. This narrative style invites readers to witness Polyxena's growth and resilience amid adversity.Set against the backdrop of ancient Greece, the novel explores the aftermath of the Trojan War while incorporating rich mythological elements. Key figures such as Achilles and Agamemnon are woven into the fabric of Polyxena's dilemma, highlighting her connections to these legendary characters and enhancing the depth of the story.Herbert Allenger, the author, grew up in Montana and graduated from high school in Spokane, Washington. He earned his BA in political science from Eastern Washington University, completing his studies through its overseas extension program while stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. After serving seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army and working for thirty-one years in the Seattle School District, he retired in 2008 to pursue his true passions, including archeology, art, history, mythology, and writing. He currently resides in Seattle, Washington, and enjoys traveling the world, drawing inspiration from his experiences.Purchase the book (“Polyxena: A Story of Troy” by Herbert Allenger) via these links:*AbeBooks:*Amazon:*ARPress:*Barnes & Noble:*Walmart:

