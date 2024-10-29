OB/GYN's Memoir About Being The Doctor And Only Woman On An Everest Climb In Tibet Is Garnering Literary Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover Photo

Mimi Zieman, M.D.

Dr. Mimi Zieman's tour includes an appearance at the MJCCA Atlanta Book Festival, Nov. 3rd at 1:00 pm in conversation with personality Holly Firfer

- Independent Book Reviews Starred Review, Must-Read Book of 2024ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tap Dancing on Everest, part coming-of-age memoir, part adventure story, is the gripping tale of a young medical student who battles self-doubt to serve as the doctor-and only woman-on a groundbreaking Everest climb in Tibet. There Zieman, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor raised in N.Y.C., fights to find her voice and to save the climbers' lives. Sparkling with suspense and vulnerability, this narrative of self-discovery captures the curiosity and awe of a young woman as she faces down messages to stay small and safe and ventures into the unknown.“Gorgeous, so full of joy, zest, fun and yet with some profound thoughts. Once started you cannot put it down.”- Sir Chris Bonington, author of Everest the Hard Way“An ideal alchemy of grit and grace. The lessons Zieman learns on the mountain are important lessons for us all. A wild and deeply satisfying journey.”- Emily Rapp Black, author of The Still Point of The Turning World“A riveting, profoundly wise coming-of-age memoir written in stunning, breathtaking detail.”- Hippocampus MagazineWinner, Best Memoir, Winner, Best self-discovery travel story, 2024 The BookFest AwardsWinner, Best Memoir, Spring 2024, Pencraft Awards for Literary ExcellenceWinner, Best Non-Fiction Adventure book, 2024 International Readers' Choice AwardsWinner, Best Non-Fiction Book, Spring 2024, Outstanding Creator AwardsFinalist, Best Memoir, International Book Awards, 2024Dr Zieman will be speaking at the Ann Arbor JCC on 11/13/24, Detroit Jewish Book Fair on 11/14/24, JCC of the Palm Beaches on 3/20/25, Tucson Book Festival 3/15/25, and the JCC of Greater Dayton on 4/6/25. In addition to interviews and general book talks, Zieman is available for talks to specific audiences such as medical, outdoors, women's empowerment, Jewish, college programs, writing workshops, and conferences. Contact the publisher, Falcon, for bulk purchases: Max Phelps, ...About the AuthorMimi Zieman MD is a physician, writer, mother of three grown children, and women's health advocate with a new memoir, Tap Dancing on Everest, about the risks we take to become our truest selves. Her play, The Post-Roe Monologues has been performed in multiple cities and her medical guide, Managing Contraception, is in its 17th edition. Her writing has appeared in USA Today , Newsweek, Salon , The Sun Magazine, Ms. Magazine, The Forward, NBC News THINK, and other publications. Prior OB/GYN roles include Director of Family Planning Emory University School of Medicine, Chief Medical Officer Planned Parenthood Southeast, and advisor on CDC committees writing guidelines for U.S. contraceptive care.Publisher ContactChloe Hummel...

Mimi Zieman

Author

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Tap Dancing on Everest Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.