Wilmington Foods Earns BRC-Globally Recognized Food Safety Cetification

~ Avails BRCGS Grade-AA status for its Fully Automated Tahini Production Unit in Sharjah~

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wilmington Foods, the seasoned & exporter of sesame seeds & Tahini has received food safety certification through the British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) for its fully automated sesame processing facility based in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, UAE. The facility was given an AA Grade following an in-depth audit carried out at the end of August and is now ready to serve customers that require BRC compliance. The accreditation will allow Wilmington Foods to enter sectors of the market only accessible to certified producers as the company continues to increase its market share.BRC is one of the most highly regarded certification programs recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). It contains requirements for food processors to follow to build an effective food safety management system. The standard aims to harmonize international food safety standards and promotes consistency across the supply chain for food and ingredient manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. To attain certification, the sesame facility operated by Wilmington Foods underwent a third-party audit of everything from quality management and risk analysis to building standards for food safety, operations, product and process control, and personnel.Wilmington Foods's fully automated Tahini production line is set up to serve those in need of larger quantities, high standards and short lead times. With this new BRC-approved Sesame and Tahini production facility, the company aims to service food manufacturers and food-service retailers, distributors, importers looking for direct food ingredient and private label solutions."BRC is one of the most challenging certifications to earn. When you receive a certification from a renowned program like theirs, it supports client trust." remarked Mr. Aditya Sahu, Managing Director – Wilmington Foods. "The BRC Certification is in-line with our commitment to provide the highest quality sesame products that protects our customers' brands. Achieving certification against the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety proves our level of competence in HACPP, hygiene, food safety and quality systems. At the same time, it demonstrates our commitment to consumer safety and stakeholder relations.” he added.The BRC is a widely recognized standard with certifying bodies in nearly 100 countries worldwide. By introducing the standard for quality, hygiene and product safety acknowledged by the GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative), Wilmington Foods creates a further level of transparency for its international customers from the food industry and strengthens its position as a quality Sesame processor & Tahini manufacturer on the market.Wilmington Foods had previously already underlined its position as a supplier for the food and beverage products market with certifications according to the ISO: 220005, Halal, HACCP, USFDA & Kosher standards.To view the certificate, click hereFor more information on the BRCGS food safety standards, benefits & certification process, visit:

