Global Business Travelers Embrace Train Travel As A Preferred Mode Of Transport

19% of business travelers in the US now prefer trains for domestic work travel, driven by new routes, sustainability, and productivity benefits

51% of companies across key global markets incentivize employees to choose sustainable options, such as trains Train travel offers unique advantages for productivity, with 32% of global respondents stating they are more productive on trains compared to other modes



CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global business travel management platform, TravelPerk , today announced findings from its latest global research, spotlighting the increasing shift towards train travel for business travelers across major international markets, especially in regions with advanced rail networks like Europe. As productivity, sustainability and comfort become top priorities, trains are emerging as a globally preferred alternative to air travel.

Despite occasional media focus on disruptions and strikes, 19% of business travelers in the US and 58% in major European markets now opt for trains for domestic travel, spurred by new routes, increased productivity and an increasing focus on reducing environmental impact.

Productivity gains make trains an attractive option

32% of respondents noted the unique productivity benefits trains offer. As a result, many companies are increasingly supporting rail travel, recognizing its dual benefits of improving both productivity and sustainability.

Earlier this year, TravelPerk announced a partnership with SilverRail, the rail commerce platform that helps travel agencies sell rail easily, to enable Amtrak (USA) rail content to TravelPerk customers.

"Partnering with SilverRail enables us to deliver an excellent rail booking experience for our customers, starting with this launch with Amtrak in the US," said Kristina Geier, VP of Supplier Relations at TravelPerk. "As businesses continue to balance productivity, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in their travel policies, the role of domestic and short-haul international train travel is poised to grow. The data shows that business travelers are increasingly turning to trains for domestic travel. At TravelPerk we provide a choice of different options to support our clients travel preferences.”

Sustainability incentives drive global shift

The research, conducted across the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Spain, surveyed 4,000 business travelers and identified a global trend toward sustainable travel options. Over half (51%) of the surveyed companies now incentivize employees to choose greener options such as trains, pointing to a shift in corporate travel strategies globally. Environmental awareness is growing, with 36% of respondents recognizing that train travel is better for the environment compared to other modes.

European rail infrastructure leads the way

The shift toward train travel is particularly strong in Europe, where new high-speed routes and improved rail infrastructure are changing how business travelers manage domestic and cross-border trips. Although air travel remains common, 29% of respondents noted that trains, while sometimes slower, often save time by avoiding airport delays and security lines. This makes train travel an increasingly competitive option, especially in regions with frequent connections between business hubs.

Challenges remain, but the trend is clear

Despite the benefits, challenges like poor Wi-Fi (55%) and noise (48%) remain barriers to productivity. However, the overall global shift toward more productive and greener travel options is clear, as companies increasingly prioritize sustainability and long-term environmental benefits over short-term disruptions.

Notes to the Editor

Methodology

In partnership with market research agency OnePoll, TravelPerk surveyed 1,000 business travelers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Spain (4,000 total). The surveys were conducted from September 13 to 16, 2024.

