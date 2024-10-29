Dala Decor Announces Renewed Partnership As Official Luxury Furniture Sponsor Of The Ottawa Senators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Dala Decor's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation fits perfectly with the ethos of the Ottawa Senators," stated Troy Duncan, President of Dala Decor.

- Martin Ballard, VP of Corporate Partnerships with the Ottawa SenatorsOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dala Decor, a leading name in the furniture industry, is delighted to share the news of their partnership as the official luxury furniture sponsor of the Ottawa Senators. This collaboration signifies a remarkable milestone for Dala Decor, and they are immensely proud to align their brand with the prestigious Ottawa Senators organization.“Dala Decor's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the Ottawa Senators, and it is an honour to bring premium furnishings to the heart of the action at the Canadian Tire Centre,” said Troy Duncan, President of Dala Decor.“Our team is beyond excited about this collaboration, and I must say, seeing our furniture around the rink is a real proud moment for our entire team.”In recent months, the Dala team has closely collaborated with Senators players, management, executives, and owners to provide furniture and decor solutions that blend comfort and style, contributing significantly to the ambiance of the Senators' spaces. Additionally, the Dala Decor commercial division has diligently upgraded multiple areas within the Canadian Tire Centre, the home of the Ottawa Senators, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to elevating aesthetics and functionality, ensuring a premium experience for players and fans alike.“This exciting partnership, which has grown and evolved, is a testament to Dala Decor's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, as well as our shared vision of elevating the fan experience." said Martin Ballard, Vice-President of Corporate Partnerships with the Ottawa Senators."Dala and the Senators have grown together and partnered on bringing the fan experience to life in truly meaningful ways through various building upgrades at the Canadian Tire Centre, Dala has played an integral role in transforming our spaces, providing world-class luxury and comfort for our fans. Whether it's enhancing our premium seating areas, creating welcoming and stylish spaces in our VIP lounges, or reimagining our fan areas, Dala has continuously exceeded expectations with their innovative designs and attention to detail.This partnership goes far beyond just furniture-it's about creating environments that resonate with our fans, offering comfort, style, and functionality that complement the fast-paced energy of NHL hockey. Dala's exquisite craftsmanship and passion for design have allowed us to enhance not only the look and feel of our spaces but also the overall fan experience in ways that are deeply immersive and memorable. We believe Dala is best in class when it comes to providing cutting-edge, innovative ideas for any space, and their ability to combine luxury with practicality is unparalleled.”Looking forward, Dala Decor is committed to crafting an atmosphere that complements the Ottawa Senators' rich history and the excitement of their game-day experiences. Get ready for an exhilarating journey of inspired spaces created with an unwavering commitment to excellence.About Dala Decor: Specializing in residential, hospitality, commercial, and staging solutions, Dala Decor has become synonymous with premium living spaces. The brand stands out for its meticulously curated furniture and home decor collection, thoughtfully designed to enhance the essence of any environment. Dala Decor also provides professional interior decorating services to transform spaces with expertise. Notably, the brand excels in crafting custom furniture, ensuring a unique and personalized touch for each piece. With a commitment to beauty, functionality, and individuality, Dala Decor remains the go-to destination for those seeking excellence in furnishings and decor-visit for more information.About the Ottawa Senators: The Ottawa Senators are a professional ice hockey team based in Ottawa, Ontario. As a National Hockey League (NHL) member, the Senators have a rich history and a commitment to excellence both on and off the ice. The team is dedicated to providing fans with memorable experiences and fostering a sense of community through the love of the game - visit for more information.

