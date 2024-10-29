Esri COP16 Linkedin Livestream Featuring: Katharine Hayhoe, Oxygen Conservation, And Esri UK Mapping The Future Of Biodi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Esri:

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. PT | 3 p.m. GMT

Register Here

Moderator: Katharine Hayhoe, Climate Scientist

Panelists:

Lara Salam, GIS and Data Visualization Expert with Oxygen Conservation

Tash Senior, GIS Consultant with Esri UK

Esri , a world leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software solutions, is hosting a LinkedIn livestream on Thursday, October 31 moderated by renowned climate scientist, Katharine Hayhoe and featuring Oxygen Conservation and Esri UK.

The impacts from a changing climate have become impossible to ignore. How can science and technology be put to use to better understand and mitigate climate change? As governments from across the globe assemble for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, COP16, join climate scientist, Katharine Hayhoe for a conversation that will shed light on the natural connection between climate change and biodiversity.

In this Livestream, we will discuss Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG), England's effort to align the planning and development sector with COP16's global biodiversity targets. If applied globally, the practices and principles of BNG can help countries restore their biodiversity and become more climate resilient.

Hear how our guests navigate BNG through planning and conservation; see how GIS software is used to map, track and report biodiversity enhancements; and learn about the connection between biodiversity and climate resiliency.

