UN Secretary-General Guterres: There Is No Alternative To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem / PNN/

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that implementing a law that bans the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel could have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories, which is unacceptable.

Guterres added in a press statement, "There is no alternative to UNRWA. Implementing these laws would be detrimental to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to peace and security in the region as a whole. As I have said before, is indispensable."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres indicated that he will present the matter to the 193-member UN General Assembly.

Last night, the Israeli Knesset finally approved, in the second and third readings, a law banning the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) inside Israel, despite international and UN warnings about the seriousness of this legislation, which violates international and UN charters and laws.

The law aims to“prevent any UNRWA activity in the territory of the State of Israel,” and states that“UNRWA will not operate any representative office, will not provide any service, and will not carry out any activity, directly or indirectly, in the territory of the State of Israel.”