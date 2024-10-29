Dollar Picks Its Way

Date
10/29/2024 2:11:40 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Dollar index stabilised in the 0.5% range for the fifth session, quietly finding its feet after a near 5% rally over the past thirty days. Since last week, currency market participants have taken a wait-and-see approach after four weeks of gains that fundamentally changed the dollar's technical picture. However, a blockbuster of major news by the end of next week could strengthen or reverse the current trend.
MENAFN29102024000156011031ID1108830318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.