Qatar National Archives Participate In 'Memory Of The World' Conference In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Archives participated with a high-level delegation in the international of the“Memory of the World” program organised by UNESCO in Paris on October 28 and 29, 2024. Where it reviewed the pivotal role of documentary heritage in enhancing international understanding and cooperation. This presence comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts of the National Archives to support and protect historical archives that record important stages of Qatar's history and contribute to documenting national and cultural identity on a global level. This comes within the framework of the Memory of the World project that was approved by the Council of Ministers on May 15, 2024.

The delegation of the Qatar National Archives was headed by Dr Ahmed Abdullah al-Buainain, who stressed the importance of international cooperation in exchanging expertise to protect documentary heritage and raise awareness of the importance of preserving it from risks. Especially in light of the increasing technical challenges in the field of digital preservation. Al-Buainain appraised the ongoing Qatari efforts to protect documentary archives, including audio and visual documents, which contributes to highlighting the Qatari identity and consolidating its position within the global human heritage system.

The participation of the Qatari delegation focused on searching for the experiences of pioneering countries in preserving historical documents, while highlighting the best practices of digital archiving used in countries around the world. During the conference, the Qatar National Archives presented its plans to protect audio and visual heritage, which include developing digital projects aimed at facilitating access to archives and protecting them from deterioration. Representatives of the National Archives also participated in discussion sessions that addressed the importance of archives as educational and cognitive tools, as they contribute to spreading awareness of the value of documentary heritage and enhancing understanding between cultures, stressing the role of the archives in preserving Qatari history and promoting it on the global stage.

The Qatari participation coincided with the Fourth World Forum on Documentary Heritage Policies, which represents a dialogue platform for researching policies supporting the protection of global archives. As well as discussing ways to use these documents as educational resources and tools for understanding between cultures. The conference was an opportunity to highlight the global challenges facing documentary archives, from the difficulties of digital preservation to involving new generations in the preservation process. The Qatar National Archives continues its efforts to enhance Qatar's international standing through its participation in global events concerned with preserving documentary heritage, affirming its commitment to protecting historical archives that reflect Qatari identity. Believing in the importance of documenting national memory, the National Archives seeks to exchange expertise with specialized international institutions, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of digital preservation and enhances communities' awareness of the importance of preserving documentary heritage as part of the shared human memory.

