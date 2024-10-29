Ministry Of Interior Signs Two Agreements On Security Cooperation With Kazakhstan, Germany
10/29/2024 2:00:20 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2024, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani witnessed the signing of a security cooperation agreement in crime prevention between the Interior Ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, and on the Kazakh side by Minister of Internal Affairs HE Yerzhan Sadenov.
HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) also witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent for security cooperation in training and knowledge exchange between the Ministry of Interior of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior and Community of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The Letter of Intent was signed on behalf of Qatar by Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, and on behalf of Germany by State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Interior and Community HE Bernd Krossser.
